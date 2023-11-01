Adviser Investments LLC Sells 554 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $532.06 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.