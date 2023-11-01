Adviser Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,950 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.37. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

