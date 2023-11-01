Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,398 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 215,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 165,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,731 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 216,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

