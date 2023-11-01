Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 5.2% in October

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Caesarstone Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $143.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 47.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTE. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

