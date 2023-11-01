Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 5.2% in October

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Caesarstone Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.54.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $143.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTE. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.
