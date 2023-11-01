Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Raised by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $168.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.42 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.