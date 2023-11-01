Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Welltower has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 225.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.6%.

WELL stock opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

