FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

