Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 253.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

