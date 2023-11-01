Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $545,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,636.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,563,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.89.

NYSE:FICO opened at $845.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $427.09 and a one year high of $940.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $884.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $823.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,546 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

