Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 9,428 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 200.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of APPS opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $476.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPS. StockNews.com cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

