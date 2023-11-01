Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 731 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in United Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

