Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 19.59 and a quick ratio of 19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.