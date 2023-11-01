Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 687 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

