Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,251 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of REGENXBIO worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $566.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

