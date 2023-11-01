Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.6 %

WTRG opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

