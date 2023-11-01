Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,071 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 50.0% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $36,589,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 42.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,860,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

