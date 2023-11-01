Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $333.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.70 and a 200-day moving average of $340.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $420.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.69.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

