Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Transcat worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 95.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Transcat by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 41.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Transcat by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.63 million. Transcat had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $590,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,967.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $590,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,967.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $171,297.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

