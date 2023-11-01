Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

