Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,679 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Perficient worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Perficient by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of PRFT opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

