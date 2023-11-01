Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $155.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day moving average is $166.52. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $205.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $329,936.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,554 shares in the company, valued at $16,118,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

