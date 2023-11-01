Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,212,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,312,000 after acquiring an additional 65,742 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.25. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,844. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

