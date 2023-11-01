Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boot Barn worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 463.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $105,000.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

