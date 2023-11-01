Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,602,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWD opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

