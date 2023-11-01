Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Janus International Group worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE JBI opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.49 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 33.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $224,374,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.