Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

