MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.22 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $185.57.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $223,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $223,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $30,585.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,765.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,922 shares of company stock worth $345,660 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

