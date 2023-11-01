Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,443 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $153.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.85. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $2.5089 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

