Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $368.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $278.76 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.