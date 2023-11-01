Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,992 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 99.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 445.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Corteva Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

