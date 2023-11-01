Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.