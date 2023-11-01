Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.5 %

FTNT opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,916. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

