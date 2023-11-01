The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.