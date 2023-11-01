Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,955 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $360,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 2.1 %

Comcast stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

