Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

