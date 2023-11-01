Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 110.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,503 shares of company stock worth $8,131,970. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $225.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.85. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

