Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.82

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 51493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54. The stock has a market cap of $891.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

