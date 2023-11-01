Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 5%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.92. 6,138,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 14,385,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 2.6 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
