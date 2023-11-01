Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 5%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.92. 6,138,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 14,385,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000.

