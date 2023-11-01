Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-1.74 EPS.

NYSE:THC opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 26.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after buying an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after buying an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

