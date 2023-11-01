XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.93

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 64844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.47 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,419,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,419,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,562 shares of company stock worth $4,168,140. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,431,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in XPEL by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,545,000 after buying an additional 311,957 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,653,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,360,000 after buying an additional 115,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

