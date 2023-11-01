Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Drops By 6.4%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $761.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $43.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 565.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

