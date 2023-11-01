Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) were down 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 3,584,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,880,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on FSR shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
Fisker Trading Up 2.9 %
Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
