Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) were down 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 3,584,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,880,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FSR shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Fisker Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

