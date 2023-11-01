Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Get Entergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $120.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.32. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.