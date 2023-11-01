Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in WEX by 41.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEX opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.77 and a 200-day moving average of $184.91. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $148.82 and a one year high of $204.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.54.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

