Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.71 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after buying an additional 2,481,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,956,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in US Foods by 3,456.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,462,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,671 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

NYSE USFD opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

