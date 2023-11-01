Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.73 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $393.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.19 and a 200 day moving average of $377.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $419.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

