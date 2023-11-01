Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

WYNN opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.20. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

