Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $141.38.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $2,468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,525.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,901 shares of company stock valued at $33,340,778. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

