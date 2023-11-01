Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Unum Group by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Unum Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,920,000 after purchasing an additional 646,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

