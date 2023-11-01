Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.05% of Penumbra worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1,537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.42.

Insider Activity

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total transaction of $149,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,199,524.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total value of $149,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,199,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,096 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,381. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.0 %

PEN opened at $191.30 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.76 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

